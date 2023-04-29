Melaye Visits Ex- PDP National Chairman, Ahmadu Ali [Video]

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye, has visited the former National Chairman of the party, Ahmadu Ali.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Melaye said the former PDP chairman poured libation and prayed for him to succeed in the upcoming governorship election.

Recall that earlier in the month, the former Kogi West Senator had emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in the primary election held in Lokoja, the state capital.

Since his emergence as the Kogi PDP flagbearer, Melaye has been meeting with party leaders and elders from the state, traditional rulers, and religious leaders.

See the video of the meeting below.

Dr Ahmadu Ali poured libation and prayed for me today. pic.twitter.com/55OqSh6w9a — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) April 28, 2023

What My Governorship Candidacy Will Do For Kogi – Melaye

Recall that the spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation had said his candidacy will strengthen the unity of the state.

Speaking during a meeting with the state leaders from Kogi Central, in Abuja, on Monday, Melaye pledged to prioritize unity among the people of the state and work for the state’s development if elected.

The former Kogi West Senator asserted that the outcome of the PDP governorship primary election showcased the bond of unity among the people of the state.

Melaye also promised not to take the massive support of his party and the generality of Kogites for granted if elected as the governor in November.