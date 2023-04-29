Iheanacho May Not Play For Leicester Again This Season – Smith

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho may miss a few weeks of action for Leicester after suffering an injury against Leeds United.

During the Foxes’ matchup with Leeds United on Tuesday, Iheanacho was seen limping in agony as he was forced out of the game in the second half of the encounter.

In his last action during the game, the 26-year-od Nigeria international put up a lot of effort to pass the ball to James Maddison, who then expertly delivered it to Jamie Vardy to score the equalizer for Leicester.

Iheanacho is likely not to play again until the end of the season after a scan revealed that he suffered a torn muscle.

Dean Smith, the manager of Leicester City, indicated during a news conference on Friday that it would be difficult to get him back in shape for the season’s last match against West Ham in May, even though he did not rule him out for the rest of the season.

“He’s got a tear in his adductor muscle. It puts him out for several weeks. It’s significant enough. It’s not going to rule him out until the end of the season, there are five games to go. But it’s going to be tough to get him back. Hopefully, we can”, coach Smith told the club’s official website.

“He’s disappointed obviously. He’d just scored two goals in two games and was putting in a good performance. It’s unfortunate for him. It’s a blow.

“He came on against Man City and did ever so well. He scored a goal, hit the post, and had another chance as well. I thought he played well in the Wolves game, scoring and creating opportunities for Vards. His all-around displays have been really good. It will be a loss but like always it gives opportunities for others now.”