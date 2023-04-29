Ibrahimovic Suffers Another Injury Which Could End His Career

Italian Serie A club, AC Milan have confirmed that veteran striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been sidelined with a right calf injury.

Though the club didn’t confirm if Ibrahimovic will return this season, it seems that the calf injury would put an end to his injury-riddled season of the 41-year-old striker, and could also push him to finally retire from the game.

Based on the club’s announcement on Saturday, the Sweden international won’t play for an indefinite period due to the injury. However, the club added that there is a “small hope” he will be able to play before the season ends, which could be in June.

Ibrahimovic sustained the injury on April 23, 2023, during a Serie A game between AC Milan and Leece at San Siro which ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

He hasn’t played much this season for Stefano Pioli’s team, despite being credited partly for Milan’s rise to the top of Italian football in the last two seasons He underwent surgery on his left knee in May 2022, and his extended recovery period started in February 2023.

The 41-year-old has only started one match for Milan this season; it was a 3-1 win against Udinese in March when he broke the record for the oldest goalscorer in Serie A.

Since he is not on the list of Milan players eligible for the Champions League, he won’t participate in the derby semifinal matchup against Inter Milan next month.

Ibrahimovic’s most recent injury makes it likely that he might retire at the end of this season, especially because his contract with AC Milan expires in June and there has been no word on a renewal.

AC Milan will be in action against Roma at 5 PM tonight. The match will take place at Roma’s Stadio Olimpico.