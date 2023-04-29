FG Gives Fresh Update On Sudan Evacuation 

The Federal Government has given fresh update about the evacuation of Nigerians from war-torn Sudan.

Naija News understands that the government disclosed that clearance has been given to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF C-130H) plane and Air Pace plane to fly into Egyptian airspace for the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

The development was contained in a joint press statement issued to pressmen by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Janet Olisa, and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Sani Gwarzo in Abuja.

According to the government, plans have been concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in Sudan’ neighbouring countries.

The statement also revealed that 40 buses have been secured in Sudan to convey the students and other Nigerians from Khartoum to Aswan border in Egypt.

The government also noted that it has already convened a Situation Room chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian to monitor the evacuation exercise.

The statement partly read “However, forty buses have been secured in Sudan to convey the students and other Nigerians from Khartoum to Aswan border in Egypt which is one of the identified safe reception borders, as at time of this statement, first batch of buses had already departed Khartoum.

”Some Nigerian students who found their way to the Ethiopian border were allowed entry into Ethiopia, following the interventions of some Nigerian leaders.

“The students are in safe condition. Similarly, another group of Nigerians assisted by government of United Arab Emirate have arrived Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and arrangement are been made to return them back home.”

The federal government, however, said the initial hitches during transportation of stranded Nigerian students from Khartoum where bus drivers stopped and dropped the students over non-payment transport fees had been resolved.