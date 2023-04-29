‘Embarrassing’ – Arase Speaks On Rift Between Police, PSC

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, has described the long-standing feud between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as embarrassing.

Arase stated his administration would ensure that the feud is brought to an end, adding that it is in the interest of the country for the two organisations to work in harmony and ensure greater results and success in their operations.

In a statement on Friday, the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, quoted Arase as saying the hostility between the two organisations is over roles and powers which has regrettably compounded and degenerated into a series of litigations.

According to Ani, the former Inspector-General of Police stated this on Friday when he hosted some members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in his office.

He said: “My appointment as the Chairman of the Commission came at a critical time in our national life when the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force have engaged in seemingly intractable disputations.

“This rift over roles and powers has regrettably compounded and degenerated into a series of litigations.

“In the raging disconcertment and belligerency, it is the Nigerian people that suffer as neither PSC nor Nigeria Police can function effectively without the support and cooperation of each other.

“I set out with a vision and mission to de-escalate and contain the raging conflict, douse the disquiet and restore peace, understanding and cooperation between the two institutions.”