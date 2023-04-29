Crystal Palace Survive West Ham’s Resilience In 7-Goal Thriller

It was a rain of goals at Selhurst Park Stadium as two relegation-threatened clubs faced each other in what ended up as a 7-goal thriller in favor of Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace hosted the game with the aim of grabbing the maximum three points but they didn’t expect it to be an easy battle since coach David Moyes and his West Ham boys are also battling to remain in the Premier League.

Palace’s fans were put on their toes when West Ham’s Tomáš Souček scored the opening goal as early as in the 9th minute. But the lead lasted for just 6 minutes before the host got the equalizer in the 15th minute thanks to Jordan Ayew.

That balanced the game a bit before Crystal Palace grabbed the driver’s seat and pushed for their first lead in the game. In less than five minutes after the equalizer, the club’s talisman, Wilfried Zaha gifted the hosts the lead in the 20th minute.

After that, coach Roy Hodgson and his boys stamped their authority in the game further when Jeffrey Schlupp added the third goal for the hosts in the 30th minute.

While in the 35th minute, West Ham United tried to fight back when they got a goal back courtesy of Michail Antonio’s strike.

Eberechi Eze then scored from the penalty spot in what initially looked like the game-winner in the 66th minute. But West Ham attempted a comeback when Moroccan center-back Nayef Aguerd scored the visitors’ third goal.

After 90+6 minutes of tension-filled encounter at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace ran away with a 4-3 win. The win has pushed them to the 11th spot with 40 points in 34 games pending the outcome of other league games. While the defeat pushed West Ham to 15th spot with 34 points in 33 games.