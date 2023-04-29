Couple Arrested Over Self-Kidnap In Lagos

A couple (name withheld) has been arrested in Badagry, a suburb in Lagos State for alleged self-kidnap.

Naija News gathered that the husband, a 53-year-old technician and wife, 48 years old body massager and bone setter, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday respectively after creating false alarm to relatives over their allege false kidnap.

According to the couple, who demanded a N5 million ransom, they wanted to raise N3 million to buy back their house in the Badagry.

The arrest was however confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday by the Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to him, the couple was still living in the said house in Badagry when they sent out text messages of their purported kidnap to their relations.

However, when the police visited the house on Tuesday, after a relative of the husband reported the purported kidnap, they met the wife and three children at home.

Hundeyin disclosed that the police requested the woman to follow them to the police headquarters, Ikeja, but the woman pleaded with them to allow her come the next day Wednesday, which was granted.

He said the woman came to the station as promised and was arrested for self-kidnap, while the husband was arrested on Thursday.

The Lagos police spokesperson said, “The man brought the idea and sold it to his wife. He did not deny it before the police. He said he did it through text message for a purpose. He said he did it because he wanted to re-buy his house back with N3 million.

“The man claimed he decided to organise self-kidnap because none of his brothers and sisters doing well and some living abroad are willing to assist him financially.

“He claimed that if they hear of his kidnap with his wife, they would negotiate with the kidnappers and pay the money.

“The wife admitted that she supported her husband in the crime. She also admitted that her husband discussed the matter with her and she gave her approval because they never thought it will turn out negative.

.

“The woman claimed if the plan worked out, it would have been the easiest way to raise the money to buy back their house since her husband’s brothers in the UK are not willing to help him.”

The police spokesman said the couple will be charged in court soon.