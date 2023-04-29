CEO Of Iyare Motors, Abel Omoruyi Is Dead

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Iyare Motors, Abel Omoruyi, popularly known as 007 is dead.

Naija News learned that the deceased whose popular transport company in Nigeria was founded and headquartered in Benin, the Edo State capital, reportedly died on Friday night.

According to PM news, Omoruyi’s death was announced by Mr. Igbinidu Charles Osaretin via his Facebook page on Saturday but failed to give circumstances surrounding the death.

He wrote: “Rest in Peace Mr. Abel Omoruyi (JP), Chairman/CEO of Iyare Motors. Astute businessman, philanthropist, and community leader.

“Egba Community and millions of your admirers will surely miss you”

There are also reports online that the Iyare Motors boss has been on his sick bed for some time now.

The late businessman was in the news in March 2014 when his wife and daughter were kidnapped by gunmen in Benin City.

They were abducted in the Ugbor area of Benin on their way home from work.

Omoruyi was a businessman, philanthropist, and community leader who introduced one of the best ultra-modern bus transportation services in Nigeria.