APC Crisis Deepens As Party Chieftain Calls For Adamu’s Resignation

The crisis rocking the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new twist with a chieftain in the party called for the resignation of the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

The APC chieftain, who happens to be the Coordinator of the North­ern Conscience for 2023, (NC­for2023), Garu Gololo, made this call in a chat with Sat­urday INDEPENDENT.

According to Gololo, Adamu has failed in several ways, hence the need to resign and allow a new person to take over.

He claimed that since Adamu took over the leadership of the party, he has only caused crises for the ruling party.

Gololo said, “President Muhammadu Buhari, even when he didn’t win anywhere in the country, has won these two states. We even lost some of the Gover­nors we were working with”.

He also condemned Adamu for losing his constituency to the opposition, adding that since he can not guarantee victory for the party, he should resign.

Gololo claimed, “He is a failure to the party. He is only interested in what he can get for himself”.

According to Gololo, it was time “the chairmanship shift­ed to Benue State. Benue State has never produced a nation­al chairman for the APC. But they did for the PDP, Audu Ogbe, and now, Iyorchia Ayu.

“But look at Abdullahi Ada­mu; they gave you national chairman on consensus, not on the vote. And you tried to enforce a president on us”.

He noted that Bola Tinubu wouldn’t have emerged if not for the pro-activeness of party members.

The party chieftain said that the APC should shop for someone from Benue State to lead it in the new dis­pensation, adding that “such a move would allow for balanc­ing given the President and Vice President are Muslims. What we need is a unity gov­ernment.

“The Senate President should be zoned to either the Southeast or South-South and then the Deputy Senate Pres­ident can be north central or northwest.

“Senator Sani Musa is a good candidate and has good leadership qualities.

“For the Speakership of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa and Hon. Wase are good enough to be Speakers”.