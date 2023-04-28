‘We Are Not Comfortable’ – Labour Party Reacts To Relocation Of Ebonyi Tribunal To Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed concerns about the relocation of the Ebonyi State Election Petitions Tribunal (EPT) from Abakaliki, the state capital to Abuja.

The LP in a statement by the party’s chairman in Ebonyi State, Godwin Jioke said it was not comfortable with the development.

Naija News recalls the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Mensem, gave the directive for the movement.

In a chat with reporters on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital, the Secretary of the Tribunal, Nyior Henry Sekulla, said all petitions and processes relating to matters before the tribunal will now be heard in Abuja.

Sekulla said that following the directive, the election petition tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has been shut down.

On the reason for the decision to move the Tribunal to Abuja, Sekulla said it is not within his powers to speak on the reasons.

However, the Labour Party chairman asked that the decision be reversed.

“We are not comfortable with the cessation of operation and decision of moving the EPT sitting to Abuja.

“The decision has to be reconsidered and allow matters to be handled in the state where elections took place,” Jioke said.