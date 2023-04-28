Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen may lift his first major club title on Sunday, April 30, 2023, if Napoli beat Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

Victor Osimhen who is yet to win any major title so far in his football career has only enjoyed the experience of winning a title when he led the Nigeria under-17 team to win the World Cup in 2015 and also led his country to win the under-23 AFCON in 2015.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker has scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 25 Italian Serie A games so far this season. His contribution is about to help Napoli win their first Italian Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Before now, Napoli have won the title twice, in 1987 and 1990 when late Argentine icon Diego Maradona was playing for the Italian team.

Osimhen’s name could be written in the hearts of the Napoli fans forever if they end this season with a scudetto after over three decades of waiting for the title.

Even though the Naples-based team will have six league games left after this weekend’s game, they could be confirmed winners of the league if they beat Salernitana and second-placed Lazio fail to beat Inter Milan at San Siro.

The Napoli Vs Salernitana clash was earlier scheduled to take place on Saturday before Inter Milan Vs Lazio clash at 11:30 BST on Sunday. But the authorities in Naples directed that the Napoli game should be shifted to Sunday for safety reasons because a major comic book convention will be taking place in the city on Saturday during the same time earlier scheduled for the game.

Based on this, the Napoli Vs Salernitana game which could be a Serie A title-winning game will be played at 2 PM WAT on Sunday.

If Napoli win the game, the Naples-based club will be leading the league table with 81 points which will be unsurmountable by Lazio if they lose to Inter Milan on Sunday. Lazio are currently second with 61 points in 31 games, 17 points below Napoli with 7 games to go.