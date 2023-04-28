Shock As Ayra Starr Hit Song Appears On Varsity Exam Question Paper

A student of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa has expressed shock after the lyrics of fast-raising singer Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ appeared on their question paper in a recent exam.

According to the Kenyan student simply identified as Muregzzz, she had prepared vigorously for the exam by depriving herself of any form of entertainment only to see a question solely based on a song.

She wrote, “Imagine this, youve studied the whole semester for a unit depriving yourself of any form of enterinment even music and hujawai skia rush by ayra starr, you walk into an exam room and this is what you see”

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr recently broke and set some new record after her Rush music video hit 100 million views on YouTube on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

With Rush hitting 100 Million Views, Ayra Starr became the Youngest Female African Artist to hit 100 Million views on YouTube on a single video. The singer is currently 20 years old.