‘Only A Witch Will Do This’ – Georgina Onuoha Blasts Judy Austin For Mourning Yul Edochie’s Son

UK-based Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has slammed her colleague, Judy Austin, over tribute to Yul Edochie’s son.

Naija News earlier reported that just like Yul and his first wife, May Edochie, Judy has also been away from social media since the tragic incident.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday night, Judy shared a candlelight photo, saying that God knows best and prayed for Kambi to rest in peace.

She wrote: “God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie”

Reacting to the post, Georgina claims only a witch will attempt such a level of stupidity.

She further questioned Judy on the purpose of mourning the late teenager after wrecking his parents’ home and causing them emotional damage.

She wrote: “A son that you wrecked his parents’ home and caused untold emotional damage to? Why is this incorrigible winch so full of shit?

“It’s like they have never given this undesirable element a lesson of her life. Only a witch will dare this level of stupidity.”

INEC Stole Our Mandate, Tinubu Will Never Sit On The Throne

In related news, Georgina Onuoha has reacted to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at the just concluded elections.

Naija News earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, declared Tinubu, as the president-elect.

Taking to her Instagram page, Georgina shared a video compilation of how Tinubu reacted to his victory, stating he will never sit on the presidential throne.

The thespian cried out that Nigeria has been raped as a nation and has been denied justice and fairness.

She further described the presidential election as criminal and sham stressing that Tinubu is not her president.

Expressing displeasure over the action of INEC, Georgina said that the electoral body stole the people’s mandate.