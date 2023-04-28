Obasanjo Reveals Why Oby Ezekwesili Is Called ‘Madam Due Process’

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has hailed former Minister of Education and World Bank Vice President (Africa), Oby Ezekwesili, on her 60th birthday.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo in a statement on Friday, disclosed Ezekwesili earned her name as ‘Madam Due Process’ because of her diligence at work.

According to Obasanjo, before Oby Ezekwesili’s appointment as Minister, she worked with him in the Price Intelligence Unit, domiciled at the Villa, later called Due Process Unit.

He noted that the idea was to cut down on waste and bring transparency and accountability into the award of contracts, which Ezekwesili performed excellently.

He said: “Before I appointed Oby a minister, I assigned her to work closely with me in what we called the Price Intelligence Unit, domiciled at the Villa, which she headed.

“It later became the Due Process office, which earned her the nickname ‘Madam Due Process’. The idea was to cut down on waste and bring transparency and accountability into the award of contracts, which she did excellently.”

Seun Kuti Blasts Obasanjo

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has said his grandmother, Fumilayo Ransome Kuti, was thrown out of the window during the invasion of Kalakuta by over 1000 soldiers.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during a recent interview, asserting that former Head of State, Olusegun Obasanjo, while serving as Nigeria’s military ruler between 1975 and 1979, was a stooge of the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, and a loyalist of then-US president, Jimmy Carter.

Seun said the invasion of his late father, Fela’s Kalakuta abode on February 18, 1977, by Nigerian soldiers was influenced by the United States, and the attack was targeted at his grandmother.