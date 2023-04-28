Nnamdi Kanu: Why Biafra Agitator Was Repatriated To Nigeria From Kenya – FG

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government (FG) has explained why it repatriated the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, back to Nigeria following his arrest in Kenya.

Naija News reports that Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his repatriation to Nigeria.

The Federal Government, in an amended notice of appeal before the Supreme Court marked: SC/CR/1361/2022, said the Biafra agitator was subjected to extraordinary rendition from Kenya so he could continue his ongoing trial in the country.

Recall that Kanu was arrested on Sunday, June 27, 2021, by the collaborative efforts of security services.

However, the appeal was against the October 13, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, where it held that Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria robs the trial court of its jurisdiction to try him on the seven-count charge on which he was being tried before the IPOB leader absconded.

In the 13-ground amended notice of appeal filed by David Kaswe of the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Federal Government argued that the Appeal Court erred when they “held that the extraordinary rendition of the Kanu robbed the trial court of the jurisdiction to hear the pending charges before the court even before the respondent illegally jumped bail and absconded.

“Kanu was standing trial on a 5-count charge preferred against him by the federal government. In the course of proceedings, he illegally jumped bail and absconded from Nigeria.

“The respondent was only returned to Nigeria to continue his trial before the court,” it said.

The Federal Government accused the Appeal Court of failing to consider the illegality of Kanu jumping bail and his refusal to make himself available for trial, which necessitated his return to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court okayed the Federal Government to file nine grounds of appeal.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro granted the Federal Government permission for the appeal.