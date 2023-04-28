My Muslim Teacher Prophesied When I Was 14 That Mavin Records Would Sign Me – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has recounted how one of her secondary school teachers prophesied when she was 14 years old that she will one day be signed by Mavin Records.

The superstar revealed that she attended a Deeper Life School where she was constantly scolded for flouting the rules.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan, the Mavin signee said that two of her male teachers encourage her to take her passion for singing seriously.

The ‘Sability’ crooner said her Mathematics teacher, a Muslim, not only encouraged her to join the choir but also prophesied that Mavin Records will sign her in the future.

She revealed that at age 16 she shared a video of her singing on social media and Mavin’s boss, Don Jazzy messaged her.

She said, “I went to a very religious school even though I was not from a religious family. I went to a Deeper Life school. It was a shock but I learned how to live with it. They [some of the teachers] used to beat me. I grew up in a household where we are allowed to speak our truth and ask questions. I can remember they [my teachers in school] will tell me like oh women are not allowed to wear trousers. I will be like, that’s not true. God did not say that. They will be like, ‘What do you know, you this small girl?’.

“I have a teacher that literally inspired me. He literally said I was going to be signed to Mavin. I was like 14 then and he was like, Mavin is going to sign you, start making videos. And he would just inspire me when I’m singing in school, he would be like, oh sing in the choir. And he was even Muslim but he would tell me to go to church and join the choir.”