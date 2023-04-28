List Of APC Governors Who Attended Meeting With Tinubu

Some Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, attended a crucial meeting with the president-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, at the Defence House in Abuja.

Naija News learned that the meeting was regarding the election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly to avoid precipitating a leadership crisis in the legislature.

It was also gathered that the meeting was part of Tinubu and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima’s consultations with the APC stakeholders for the planned zoning of the positions.

The former Governor of Lagos State had earlier met with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members and some Senate Presidency and Speakership aspirants.

Some of the APC governors at the meeting included the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Hope Uzodinnma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Ben Ayade (CrossRivers), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) were absent at the meeting.

The deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe; and the deputy governor of Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, represented their principals at the meeting.