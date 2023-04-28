IGP Baba Congratulates 2023 African EFC Champion PC Juliet Ukah

The Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has praised Juliet Ukah, a multi-talented combat athlete with the Nigeria Police Force who defeated a South African fighter Crystal Wyk in the Extreme Fighting Championship 102.

In a statement issued by the force’s public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, the IG praised Juliet Ukah for upholding the reputation of the Nigeria Police Force and the country after emerging as the 2023 African EFC Champion.

The police chief also said his administration is committed to continuously identifying and promoting fresh talent inside the police.

Juliet Ukah vs Crystal Wyk’s bout took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, April 13. It lasted for three rounds before a winner emerged.

Juliet’s superiority in the fight was evident as she won (30-26, 30-26, 30-27). Before then, the Nigerian police officer had triumphed over Clodia Shivabo (IMBGIM FC) of Cameroon on Saturday, April 22.

A statement from the Nigeria police read, “The Nigeria Police Force multi-dexterous Combat Athlete PC Juliet Ukah, following a successful Professional Training Tour fought and won against South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk, who until the bout was undefeated in Extreme Fighting Championship 102.

“PC Juliet is one of two Police female MMA fighters recently released by IGP Usman Alkali Baba for a six-week professional training tour in Thailand.

“Recruited into the Force in 2018, the talented Constable has continued to show tremendous promise, broad skills, and passion for excellence over the years, conquering the boxing, kickboxing, and now MMA world of Nigeria and Africa.

“With this feat, PC Juliet Ukah, who now has an unbeaten streak after four professional fights (4 wins – 0 loss – 0 draw), is the African EFC Champion and the No. 1 contender for the World EFC Female Strawweight Title Belt.

“The Inspector-General of Police congratulates the officer for the feat and acknowledges the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to sports development in the country.”