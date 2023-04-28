I Am Currently Dating Two Men And They Know About It – Monalisa Stephen

Nigerian actress and model, Monalisa Stephen has claimed that she is currently dating two men at the same time.

According to her, she is in an open relationship.

An open relationship is where one or more parties have permission to be romantically or sexually involved with people outside of the relationship.

Speaking in a recent episode of ‘Love or Lies’ by popular YouTuber, Korty EO, Monalisa disclosed that the two guys in question know each other.

She said, “I’m in an open relationship. Before now I was dating two guys and they knew each other.”

The curvaceous thespian said she is open to adding a third partner.

Asked how she managed to keep multiple partners, she said, “I do it through way men do it. It’s not a lot. But I actually want to drop one.”

Leave Fat People Alone – Monalisa To Stephen

Some months back, Stephen tackled popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known simply as Teni, over her message whilst sharing her weight loss journey.

Naija News recalls that Teni in her new year message released in the early hours of Sunday, January 1 stressed that she had always eaten anything she wanted to eat.

She added however that it began to tell on her health and she wasn’t ready to die.

Teni, in a video message in which she also shared before and after videos of herself, said if anybody needs inspiration, such can look up to her.

She stressed that nothing is impossible while wishing her fans a happy new year.

Reacting to Teni’s insight into her weight loss journey, the plus-sized actress via her Instagram stories on Sunday slammed the singer, saying she isn’t in the place to tell people what to do with their bodies.

She further noted that she doesn’t think of herself as being unhealthy because she is fat.

She wrote: “It’s not in your place to tell people what to do with their bodies. Lose weight if it’s affecting you but don’t assume I am unhealthy because I am fat. Fat is not the problem, fat stigma is”.

“Stop putting fat people up for dragging. We just living like everyone. Lose weight but stop the BS”.