FIBA Confirms Qatar As Host Of 2027 Basketball World Cup

The men’s basketball World Cup will be held in Qatar in 2027 for the first time in the history of the tournament.

The women’s edition of the competition will be held in Germany in 2026, according to the announcement made by FIBA, the world’s basketball governing body.

The fact that Qatar will be the host of the 2027 men’s basketball World Cup has further strengthened the country’s rising reputation for hosting important international sporting events.

Naija News recalls that Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November to December. This made Qatar the first golf country and Arab nation to host the prestigious football tournament.

Despite all the controversies surrounding the hosting of the World Cup in Qatar, the tournament ended up becoming one of the best and the most followed in the history of the game.

Now, Qatar has landed another feat being the first Arab country to host the basketball World Cup which is one of the most famous sports in the world.

Unlike the FIFA World World Cup which took place in different cities across Qatar, the FIBA World Cup will take place in one location, Doha.

“We are very happy to be able to award the Basketball World Cup 2027 to Qatar,” FIBA president Hamane Niang announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, the 2023 men’s basketball World Cup draw will take place in Manila, the Philippines’ capital on Saturday.

Spain, the reigning champions of the FIBA World Cup will attempt to defend their title from August 25 to September 10. The tournament will take place in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

Interestingly, Qatar will not participate in the 2023 edition of the tournament since they didn’t qualify to participate in the 32-team tournament.