Crisis In Taraba APC Takes A New Twist As New Leadership Emerges

The crisis rocking the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a different twist.

Naija News gathered that this is as a new leadership of the party has emerged and called for the arrest of the embattled state chairman, Ibrahim Elsudi for impersonation.

It would be recalled that the party’s leadership under Elsudi had expelled an APC governorship aspirant,David Sabo Kente and suspended another southern Taraba senator-elect David Jimkuta for alleged anti-party activities.

But the factional leadership of the party in the state led by the former state Deputy Chairman of the APC in Taraba, James Ahmadu, has reversed the sack and suspension of Kente and Jimkuta respectively.

According to him, Elsudi was legally removed from office and has no right to take that action.

Ahmadi explained that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party on February 10, 2023 passed a vote of no confidence in Elsudi and it was acknowledged by the party’s National Working Committee(NWC).

Therefore the sack and suspension of Kente and Jimkuta is not valid but an act act of desperation and acting on the script of his paymasters, hence they remain legitimate members of the party.

He called on the APC national leadership of the party to expediently call Elsudi to order,

However, Elsudi has also insisted that he remains the chairman of the APC in Taraba, except when directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) to exit his position.

Reacting to the issue, the APC Chairman, Kente Ward, Uten Efu, argued that there were no specific, stated offences of anti party activities against the governorship aspirant and senator-elect.

He said “It will be safer if the national executives of the party intervenes to save the party from collapsing as it continues in its struggle to capture power in Taraba State.”