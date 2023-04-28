Address Peter Obi’s Petitions Against Tinubu Before May 29, Afenifere Tells Tribunal

Afenifere has asked the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to resolve the petition filed by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, before May 29 inauguration.

Naija News reports that the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization stated this on Thursday during the April edition of its General Meeting held in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

In a communique released after the meeting by its leader, Ayo Adebanjo, and its Secretary, General Sola Ebiseni, Afenifere insisted that it would continue to support what it called “the victory of Peter Obi” in the February 25 presidential election and all his plan to reclaim his “stolen mandate”.

The group reiterated that the emergence of a president from the South East would guarantee equity, fairness, and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Afenifere strongly called on the judiciary to ensure all petitions in respect of the presidential election are timeously and justly resolved before the end of the tenure of the Buhari administration.

Afenifere described this as the only way through which the confidence Nigerians have in its intervention may be earned, stating that similar precedents in this regard have been laid, even by less endowed countries in Africa.

Population Census

According to the communique, Afenifere also asked the Federal Government not to be wasteful by committing about N100 billion to the coming population census.

Afenifere maintained that there is no compelling reason why the census must be held by “the expiring” President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The group, therefore, called for “all steps and preparations in that regard to be stopped forthwith.”