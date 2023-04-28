8-Year-Old Girl Tests HIV Positive After Mother’s Boyfriend Raped Her

A man identified as Jude Chinedu, also known as, Ijiegbe, has allegedly infected an 8-year-old girl with HIV after raping her.

Naija News learnt that Ijiegbe is the minor mother’s boyfriend and has been squatting with them at their house in Alegbor Community, Uvwie LGA of Delta state.

A source who spoke with DailyTrust said the suspect fled the house after it was discovered that he has been having carnal knowledge of the little girl.

The results of medical tests obtained showed that the woman and her daughter have been infected with the HIV dreaded disease.

The source said, “The suspect who is a married man has fled the area. The suspect is a boyfriend to the woman and had been squatting with her and her daughter. He has fled the house after it was discovered that he’s been having carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“The police have mounted a manhunt for the suspect who is from Anambra State. Each time the woman who sells pap goes out for hawking, the boyfriend will bath the little girl and have sex with her. He usually threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

“The mother noticed sudden changes in the child’s behaviour and a smelly discharge from her body and after several interrogation, she opened up that the suspect had raped her over and over and when the woman confronted the suspect, he ran away from the house.”

A human rights activist in the state, Kelvin Ejumudo, said the incident has been reported to the police and the suspect was also arrested but managed to escape.

He said, ‘’The police have been tracking the suspect’s number. On Thursday, he was almost arrested but managed to escape into the bush.

“The little girl was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup where it was discovered that she has contracted HIV. The same test was conducted on the mother who also tested positive”