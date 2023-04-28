10th NASS Leadership: Tinubu, APC Govs Dump Consensus For Zoning

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have reportedly dumped consensus for zoning in the election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the decision was made at the meeting between Tinubu and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) members held at the Defence House in Abuja, on Thursday.

A source privy to the meeting told The Punch that the governors had suggested that the National Assembly principal offices should be zoned rather than picking consensus candidates for the positions.

He said Tinubu agreed with the suggestion of the governors that the party should not settle for consensus candidates for the national assembly leadership positions.

The source stated that the party agreed that just as the president-elect emerged through a democratic process, the leadership of the National Assembly should follow the same route.

He said, “At the meeting, the party as always was very careful of the religion and ethnic balance to avoid fresh battles.

“The governors advised the president-elect to allow the leadership of the National Assembly to follow normal protocol without anointing any candidate.

“The governors also told him that just like President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t choose a consensus candidate, he should let democracy have its way in the leadership of the party.”

The source noted that the president-elect agreed and assured the party that the zoning and choice of the candidate would be properly deliberated upon between the party and the lawmakers.

He stated, “The president-elect also assured the governors that the choice of the leadership of the 10th Assembly would involve the party and the lawmakers.”