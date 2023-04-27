Your Sins Are Unpardonable, IPOB Slams Buhari

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the sins committed by President Muhammadu Buhari against Nigerians can never be forgiven.

Naija News reports that the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to Buhari’s recent appeal to Nigerians to forgive him if he had hurt them in any way.

According to Powerful, the sins of the President are unpardonable, stating that his crimes will find him out by the time he finishes his tenure and relocates to Daura, Niger Republic, or anywhere in the world.

He said, “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking and demanding that Nigerians should forgive him while at the same time indicating his interest to relocate to the Niger Republic where he came from.

“To us in IPOB, his sins are unpardonable, and we don’t care if he relocates to Mars or Jupiter instead of Niger Republic with his generation.

“He still won’t be saved from his atrocities. His crimes will find him out by the time he finishes relocating. IPOB will continue to expose him because we know that he is from Niger Republic.

“Which of the sins and atrocities he committed does he want to be forgiven? Does he really want Nigerians to forgive him? As long as IPOB is concerned, the sins he masterminded and implemented are unforgivable.

“Which of the grievous sins does he want Nigerians to forgive him of? It’s better he relocates his generation to Mars and Jupiter because Niger Republic will not be far enough from Nigeria or sufficient enough to protect him from IPOB’s watchful eyes. His shenanigans will be uncovered at the right time.”