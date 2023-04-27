UNN VC Reveals What They Will Do To Students Trying To Seduce Lecturers For Mark

Charles Igwe, the vice-chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has threatened to punish students trying to seduce lecturers and offering s3x for marks.

Igwe, in a statement, maintained that the institution had zero tolerance for s3Xual harassment and other social vices, adding that they won’t relent in maintaining gender equality and a safe learning environment devoid of s3Xual harassment.

“The university will not hesitate to punish any student found guilty of deliberately trying to seduce or offer s3x for marks to lecturers,” he said.

He added, “S3Xual harassment is a cankerworm which everyone should join hands to eliminate. UNN, under my administration, has zero tolerance for any form of s3xual harassment of any student or staff. We have gender-friendly centres in the university that handle reports on s3Xual harassment issues and other societal ills; the centres also give counselling.”

The vice-chancellor said this in Nsukka on Wednesday at the university’s first ‘International Conference on Gender and S3Xual Harassment’, organised by the Campus-Campaign Against Sexual Harassment (C-CASH).