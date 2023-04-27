Toyin Abraham Sends Message To Husband Snatchers

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has issued a strong warning to Nigerian ladies to stay away from her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Naija News reports that this comes in the wake of the allegation leveled against celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss.

Recall that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, a few days ago, expressed disappointment at Medlin boss over reports of allegedly snatching her best friend’s husband.

Taking to Instagram, Toyin Abraham shared a video of herself and her husband warning potential side chics to take their eyes off him.

The thespian said anyone hoping to be a second wife, wants to experience bad luck.

Yes, Tinubu Is Truly People’s Choice

Meanwhile, Toyin Abraham has declared that Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is truly the choice of many people.

Naija News reports that the thespian made the disclosure while responding to a fan, who questioned her over the outcome of the just concluded election.

Responding, Toyin noted that many people were scared of publicly supporting Tinubu, because of online bullies and curses.

According to her, she is aware of many people who voted for the former governor of Lagos State during the election.

She added that everything that happened during the campaign and election is currently in the past and people should focus on building the country.