Talk Show Host, Jerry Springer Dies At 79

Popular American television host, Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

The controversial media figure had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago, but cancer took a turn for the worse this week.

According to his family, he died peacefully at his Chicago home on Thursday.

A spokesman for the family, Jene Galvin described him as irreplaceble.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Galvin statement reads.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Jerry was also a politician, clinching the position of mayor of Cincinnati in 1977. He also considered running for Governor of Ohio.

The Jerry Springer Show ran from 1991 till 2018, airing more than 4,000 episodes.

It was a huge success and was so popular in the 90s that it managed to top Oprah Winfrey’s program in several cities.

Springer is survived by daughter Katie, who is deaf and blind, and sister Evelyn.