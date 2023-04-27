Shehu Sani Lists Expanded War Buhari Is Leaving Behind For Tinubu

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said security must be the top agenda of the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, in a post via Twitter on Thursday, disclosed that Tinubu would inherit an expanded war with Boko Haram, Ansaru, ISIS, and banditry and gunmen.

According to the former lawmaker, President Muhammadu Buhari inherited Boko Haram, which he fought in the North East.

He wrote: “The President of Nigeria inherited a war with Boko Haram Insurgents which he fought in the North East, and he is leaving behind for his successor an expanded war with Boko Haram, ISIS, Ansaru, gunmen and bandits. Security must be the top agenda of the next administration.”

Shehu Sani Carpets Umahi

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani has berated the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi for naming the newly constructed international airport in the State after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani insisted that it was sycophantic and immoral to name two airports in the country after Buhari.

Naija News recalls that the Ebonyi State Government said it has secured approval from the Federal Government to carry out an inaugural test fight at the new International Airport, Onueke.

The Airport was named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Sani urged Buhari to respectfully decline the offer adding that there are other renowned individuals such as late Chinua Achebe, Emeka Anyaoku, Victoria Ironsi or Odumegwu Ojukwu that the Airports could be named after.