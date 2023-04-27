Saheed Osupa Celebrates Vice-president Of Olufimo Fans Club

Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa has acknowledged the effort of the national vice president of Olufimo Fans Club Waheed Ogunsesan at caring for the club.

The Olufimo Fans Club is a body of supporters of the Fuji singer.

Saheed on Thursday thanked Ogunsesan for his “undiluted love” for his music and his service to the club which he labelled remarkable.

“Happy birthday to you @waddyjoo_asoju_olufimo, the National Vice President Of Olufimo Fans Club,” the singer said.

“Thanks for the undiluted love you’ve for my music and your remarkable service to Olufimo Fans Club in general. May you be rewarded abundantly.”

Saheed shared a video reel showing him and Ogunsesan with a song praising him.

“On this occasion of your birthday, you’ve my best wishes,” the musician added in his Instagram post.

Saheed had earlier mourned his saxophonist, Sule Sax, Adijat Kuburat, mother of his friend and fellow Fuji star Pasuma; and some other members of Olufimo Forum.

The Fuji singer honoured them all at his annual Ramadan lecture tagged The King Saheed Osupa (KSO) Annual Ramadan Lecture which was held on Tuesday, April 18 at the Sanyo/Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Death is inevitable, No one can ever escape it when the time comes,” Saheed posted on Instagram, reminding his followers of the transient nature of human existence.