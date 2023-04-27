Napoli To Offer Osimhen One-Year Contract Extension Amidst Transfer Interest

Napoli is reportedly trying to extend the contract of Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen amidst transfer interest from some top clubs in Europe.

Reports in Italy claimed that the Italian Serie A leaders want to tie Victor Osimhen down with a year contract extension which could make it difficult for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker to leave Italy.

Recall that Osimhen, whose current contract has two more years remaining, moved from Lille to Napoli in the summer of 2020.

The 24-year-old Nigerian has been widely linked with a move outside of Italy after a great season in Serie A. Many teams are interested in recruiting him, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

The Nigerian forward who is one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe, has 26 goals in 31 appearances for Napoli across all competitions so far this season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A league leaders are willing to renew the contract of their best player to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

“Osimhen’s contract with Napoli will expire in 2025, and the Blue company will try to renew it for another season. Victor Osimhen is ready to talk about it and reach an agreement,” the website wrote.

“The Nigerian is not currently considering leaving Napoli especially if Luciano Spalletti remains as coach of the team. Victor is very ambitious and one of his goals is to win the Champions League.”

Only a few clubs in the world could afford Osimhen’s transfer because it would almost certainly cost at least €150 million.

Osimhen declared last month that playing in the Premier League is one of his dreams but it is not looking like Napoli is ready to let him go yet.