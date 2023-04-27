Mr Macaroni Reacts As Police PRO, Muyiwa Adejobi Shares Post On #EndSars

Nigerian skit-maker cum actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has replied the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumyiwa Adejobi over a subtle shade.

Naija News reports that Twitter influencer and Human rights activist, Rinu Oduala had called out the Police over their failure to arrest a thug with a matchet, whose photo went viral in the wake of the #EndSars protest in October 2020.

Rinu shared recent photos of the man campaigning for the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Responding to the tweet, Olumuyiwa Adejobi requested the picture, stressing that they have stopped the arrest of those who participated in #EndSars.

According to him, if the arrest was still on, some of those who participated in #EndSars will not be at their father’s house or producing comedy skits, or even contesting for election.

He wrote: “Send us his pix,. But you know we have stopped picking those who participated in Endsars, if not many won’t be in their fathers houses or be doing comedy or skits or even to contest.

“So don’t go there. Endsars is part of our history in Nigeria, and i am sure many have learnt one or two lessons from the violence.”

Reacting to the tweet, Mr Macaroni faulted the police boss saying, “If things are the way they are supposed to be, we won’t have people with zero knowledge about public relations call themselves image makers when all they do is foster hatred and further dent the image of their institutions. Good evening my respected uncle. How’s the family?”