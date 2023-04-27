Lagos Businessman Arraigned Over Alleged Assault On Nursing Mother

Eddy Ebube aka Bebex, a businessman dealing in the auto spare parts, was granted bail by a Magistrate Court in the Ogba area of Lagos after he was arraigned for assaulting a nursing mother, Omolara James at Ladipo Market, Mushin.

The court also granted bail to the second suspect in the case Ali Musa, who is 27 years old.

The police had charged the suspects with three count of conspiracy to commit felony, attempt to cause breach of peace and assault.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their lawyer prayed the court to grant them bail on liberal terms. He described the case as a minor misunderstanding among fellow traders.

Magistrate O. A. Odubayo granted the suspects bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum. The sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction.

The story of the assault went viral over the weekend when James, 26, did a video alleging that Bebex, 37, and his boys assaulted her because she refused his advances.

James reported to the police and was reportedly forced to make another video, saying Bebex meant well.

Unsatisfied with how the case went down, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency took up the case and got the police commissioner involved.

Upon interrogation, the CP Idowu Owohunwa decided Bebex had a case to answer. Owohunwa also relieved Mushin DPO of his duty with immediate effect.

The CP directed the Command’s provost to investigate all police officers involved in the collection of money from James before following her to effect the arrest of the suspects and those responsible for forcing her to make the second video.

Bebex is a popular trader in the Mercedes Benz Line at the Ladipo spare parts market in Mushin.