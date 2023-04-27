Nigerian Army Retires 53 Colours, Issues 28 New Ones In Abuja

Today at the Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade in Abuja, the Nigerian Army, retired 53 regimental colours used in the order of battle.

Naija News reports that the event is being held at Eagle Square Abuja and presided over by the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari.

As earlier announced, the event also witnessed the issuance of colours to 28 newly created units bringing the number of units in the Nigerian Army to 81.

It is said that the colours were usually retired after ten years of service. In his address earlier, the Army’s Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu told the press that the Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade was last conducted in Nigeria in 2007.

He submitted that new units had been established and operationalised since then in line with the increasing operational commitments of the army as well as provisions of its extant Order of Battle, while noting that most of the colours in the Nigerian Army have been used in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones of the country as well as foreign countries, therefore deserving retirement and the presentation of new ones.

Nwachukwu explained that “It is against this backdrop and in line with the traditions, customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army, trooping and presentation of colours parade 2023 will be conducted to retire torn or worn out colours.

“A total of 81 units will, therefore, be participating in the parade; 53 colours will be due for retirement, while 28 will be presented to new units.

“The event is a unique ceremony not only to the units eligible for colour presentation, as many are looking up to this ceremony to witness the height of military discipline and regimentation.

“No doubt the parade will win more admirers for the Nigerian Army as it will provide another opportunity to showcase its reputation for excellent and colourful parades.”

While confirming President Buhari’s presence as a guest of honour at the event, Nwachukwu said that the event scheduled for Thursday, April 27 will also have in attendance members of the National and Executive Council, members of the Diplomatic Corps and Governors of the States benefitting Units.

“Others are Service Chiefs, past Chiefs of Army Staff, senior military officers, both serving and retired, captains of industries as well as other important dignitaries,” he noted on Tuesday.

Explaining what the colours mean, he remarked that “The association of the colours with heroic deeds of the units emblazoned on them has led to the custom of regarding the colours with veneration.”