It’s A Lie, Matawalle Didn’t Congratulate His Successor, Vows To Reclaim “Stolen Mandate” – Zamfara Govt

The Special Adviser to the Zamfara State governor, Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkafi has denied that his principal, Bello Matawalle congratulated his successor, Dauda Lawal.

According to him, reports in some quarters of the media that the governor congratulated his successor is not true.

Matawalle’s aide pointed out that his principal didn’t congratulate the governor-elect, he only appealed to his supporters to remain calm, peaceful, and hopeful that the party will not disappoint them and will stop at nothing until the mandate is reclaimed.

Speaking about reclaiming stolen mandate, Shinkafi told pressmen in Kaduna on Wednesday that the governor has vowed to reclaim his “stolen mandate” at the election petition tribunal, Naija News gathered.

He claimed that the election and declaration were more of a “broad daylight robbery that is being challenged at the tribunal with verified facts.”

Shinkafi submitted that “There is no way the good people of Zamfara will vote against Governor Matawalle in view of his outstanding performance in the state. So we will not leave any stone unturned to reclaim the mandate.

“We are already at the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Dauda Lawal of PDP as governor-elect of Zamfara State. We will not accept it because it is not true that he won the election.”

It would be recalled that Matawalle who contested for a re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal.