Female Company CEO Jailed Over Forex Scam

An FCT High Court sitting in Abuja has sent a 56-year-old Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Jamilma Multilinks Logistics Services Limited, Fatima Suleiman, to jail for involvement in a forex scam.

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, secured her conviction before Justice J.O. Onwuegbuzie of the FCT High Court, Apo-Abuja.

Suleiman was convicted for dishonestly converting the sum of N4,000,000 which was given to her for conversion to United States of American Dollars by one Chigozie Ezeagu.

She had pleaded not guilty upon arraignment, which led to her full trial.

Justice Onwuegbuzie found the defendant guilty of the charge preferred against her.

He therefore convicted and sentenced her to three years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The convict is also to pay the sum of N3, 000,000 in restitution to Ezeagu.

Lagos Businessman Arraigned Over Alleged Assault On Nursing Mother

Meanwhile, Eddy Ebube aka Bebex, a businessman dealing in the auto spare parts, was granted bail by a Magistrate Court in the Ogba area of Lagos after he was arraigned for assaulting a nursing mother, Omolara James at Ladipo Market, Mushin.

The court also granted bail to the second suspect in the case Ali Musa, who is 27 years old.

The police had charged the suspects with three count of conspiracy to commit felony, attempt to cause breach of peace and assault.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their lawyer prayed the court to grant them bail on liberal terms. He described the case as a minor misunderstanding among fellow traders.

Magistrate O. A. Odubayo granted the suspects bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum. The sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction.

The story of the assault went viral over the weekend when James, 26, did a video alleging that Bebex, 37, and his boys assaulted her because she refused his advances.

James reported to the police and was reportedly forced to make another video, saying Bebex meant well.