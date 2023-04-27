Fake Army Officer Dragged To Court Over Human Trafficking

The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arraigned a man identified as Kingsley Egharevba also known as Kilo Ken, who allegedly impersonated a Nigeria Army officer at the National Industrial Court in Benin for alleged human trafficking.

Naija News understands that the suspect, who was arraigned on Thursday, was allegedly parading himself as an Army officer to carry out the crimes.

He was, however, arrested by some officers of the Army and handed over to NAPTIP for prosecution.

The victim appeared in court on a two-count charge of assisting one Nifemi Afolabi (F) a.k.a Halima, now at large, for organising foreign travels for a victim (name withheld) for the purpose of prostitution and knowing the victim would be forced into prostitution in Libya.

Counsel to the NAPTIP, Mrs Oburoh Victoria Okanigbuan said the offences committed by Kilo Ken are contrary to and punishable under section 18 and section 14(b) respectively of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Enforcement and Administrative Act, 2015.

Oburoh said the suspect committed the offences in Benin City in October 2019.

The presiding judge, Justice A.A Adewemimo, who adjourned the case to June 15, 2023, for a hearing, ordered the suspects to continue with the administrative bail pending when the application for his bail is formally filed before the court.