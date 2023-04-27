Ex-Flying Eagles Striker Ibrahim Aliyu Joins MLS Club

Former Flying Eagles striker Ibrahim Aliyu has joined the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer from Croatia’s NK Lokomotiva Zagreb.

A statement from Houston Dynamo confirmed that Ibrahim Aliyu, a 21-year-old Nigerian youngster, signed a three-year deal with options for two years extension.

Aliyu signed with Dynamo as part of Major League Soccer’s U-22 Initiative. While he waits for his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate to arrive, he will take a spot on the international roster.

In recent weeks, Aliyu is the 16th player to join the Dynamo’s first team.

“Ibrahim is a talented young player who provides another dynamic option to our attack,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said.

“He is a Nigerian youth international capable of playing as a wide attacking midfielder or striker, and his analytic profile provided by SRC FTBL stood out when reviewing options to bolster our offense.

“We welcome Ibrahim to our city and look forward to seeing him on the field at Shell Energy Stadium this season.”

Ibrahim Aliyu joined Dynamo after almost three years with Lokomotiva in the top league of Croatia. He made his debut as an 18-year-old on October 2, 2020, in a tie with NK Istra 1961.

In 84 games for the club across all competitions, Aliyu recorded 17 goals and provided 7 assists.

The 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations was his most recent appearance as Nigeria’s representative.