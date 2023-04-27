Enugu: Police Release Update On Murdered Governorship Aspirant

The Enugu State Police Command on Wednesday night released an update on the death of a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dons Udeh.

Naija News had earlier reported that the remains of Udeh were found four days after he was reportedly kidnapped.

The spokesperson of the command, Daniel Ndukwe in the statement released on Wednesday night, said the lifeless and decomposing body of the deceased was found in a bush at 9th Mile Bypass in Udi Local Government Area on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at about 1100hrs.

According to Ndukwe, Udeh’s body had marks of violence, which strongly suggest that he was murdered.

He noted that the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani has directed the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department and Tactical Squads of the Command to unravel the circumstances behind the murder of Udeh.

Ammani also ordered the teams to fish out and bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice, within the shortest possible time.

The statement further said, “The corpse was evacuated to the hospital, where it was confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and medical autopsy by Police Operatives serving in the 9th Mile Police Division of the Command.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased was reported to have been missing since Saturday, 22nd April 2023, at about 4 pm, when he left his Enugu City home in a white-coloured Toyota Highlander Jeep, with registration number: ENU 800 NX, to an undisclosed destination.

“All efforts made to trace his whereabouts proved abortive until his remains were found on the said date and location, while the vehicle was later found abandoned and recovered today, 26/04/2023 at about 10 am, at Ngwo, along Old Enugu Road, Udi Local Government Area.”