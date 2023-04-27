=DSS Detains Gov Fintiri’s Aide, PDP Supporters Over Attack On INEC Official

A security aide to Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has been reportedly arrested and detained at the Department of State Services (DSS) office.

Naija News learnt that the security official was apprehended for allegedly assaulting an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official during the just-concluded governorship election in Adawama State.

It was reported a few days ago that a mob forced their way into Green City Hotel in Yola and dragged some INEC officials out of their rooms following the controversial declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, as governor-elect by the now suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari.

It could be recalled that a video clip went viral on social media days ago, showing one of the two INEC commissioners deployed to oversee the April 15 supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State being humiliated.

The governor’s chief detail, Ahmad Umar, was said to have personally assaulted the senior officer, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru.

DSS reacted to the development and made an arrest of at least three supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at different locations in the state for alleged involvement in the attacks.

However, yesterday, the state PDP chairman, Barrister Tahir Shehu, led a group of party members to protest at the DSS office in Yola, demanding the release of the three detainees.

“We came in this number to register our peaceful protest and demand immediate and unconditional release of our party faithfuls who have been unduly detained for days without being taken to court and we have delivered our official letter to the Director DSS, Adamawa State requesting him to allow those in detention access to their lawyers and to their families because it is unconstitutional for you to detain somebody for more than 24 hours without taking him to court and without giving him access to his family,“ Shehu said.

Subsequently, on Thursday (today), a High Court presided by Justice Christopher Dominic Mapeo, issued an order compelling the DSS to release the three detainees unconditionally.

The judge adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice until the 3rd of May, 2023.