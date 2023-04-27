Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With APC Governors Emerge

The details of the meeting between the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have emerged.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had received the governors under the auspices of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), at the Defence House in Abuja.

Addressing the governors, Tinubu urged them as stakeholders of the party to join hands with the party leadership and the National Assembly on the election of principal officers of the National Assembly.

The president-elect also appealed to the governors to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party.

He, however, promised to carry everyone along in the incoming administration, saying that “whether you return or not, this is our government.

He said: “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent.

“The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party.

“Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge.”

Ill Health Rumours

Dismissing speculations about his health, the President-elect said “All speculation has perished and their purveyors brought to shame.”