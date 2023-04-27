Cole And Abe Are Destroying The Image Of Rivers Because Of Federal Appointment – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has claimed that the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole and Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Magnus Abe are intentionally demarketing Rivers state to push their political ambition.

Wike noted that the recent utterances by Cole and Abe were ridden with mischief and disgruntlement.

The Governor stated that the duo were trying their possible best to demarket the state with the aim of gaining federal appointment in the next political dispensation.

Wike made the claim on Wednesday while speaking as a special guest at the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) skill acquisition graduation and empowerment ceremony in Port Harcourt,

Represented by the Chief of Staff Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, the governor condemned Cole for insinuating that Rivers State is not safe.

He said, “I want to say that the security agencies that operate in Rivers State are doing their best in robust collaboration with Rivers State government, and we have been able to reduce the crime index in Rivers State to its barest minimum. There is no society in the world where you won’t see skirmish or crime, but when it happens in Rivers State those who contested election and were defeated roundly, are trying to use the opportunity to create an impression as if Rivers State is not safe.

“I cannot imagine the governorship candidate of APC (Tonye Cole), who was defeated and failed election, in trying to show empathy for a senior citizen who was recently kidnapped, would insinuate that the State is not safe that was why somebody was kidnapped.

“And the SDP governorship candidate (Senator Magnus Abe) will be on national television to justify why the tribunal in Rivers State should relocate because the State is not safe. It is not true. What they are doing is that they are seeking for a political appointment at the centre.”

The governor said the erroneous impression being created by Cole and Abe is not true. He has, therefore, urged the public to ignore the obnoxious antics of these failed and disgruntled politicians.