Buhari Reveals Reason Atiku, Peter Obi, Others Lost 2023 Presidential Election

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said the opposition candidates lost the 2023 presidential election because they were overconfident which created problems for them.

Naija News reports that Buhari stated this at the State House when he received the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by its Chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President said the All Progressives Congress (APC) worked hard to retain power and also blended confidence with caution.

Buhari said the opposition candidates were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC, but now finding it hard to convince their sponsors why they are unable to win the presidential election.

He said: “They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. Our Party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won. Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from the outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency, and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?

“An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is that the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us. How more wrong could anyone be?”

The President also charged the APC governors to stick together and be courageous to openly address issues among themselves.

He added: “Try and keep solving problems. Be courageous to discuss them openly between yourselves. This is the best way to survive politically in Nigeria.

“I also urge you (Governors) to have a program to meet regularly and to discuss issues and how to maintain the Party nationwide.”

Some of the governors at the meeting were Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Simon Lalong of Plateau of State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina of State, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Others are Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, among others.

The Deputy Governors of Kano, Gombe, Borno, and Ebonyi were in attendance, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.