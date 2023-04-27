Buhari Meets APC Governors In Aso Rock [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) were led to the meeting by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Some of the governors at the meeting were Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Simon Lalong of Plateau of State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina of State, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Others are Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, among others.

However, it was not immediately clear what the President and the APC governors discussed.

See some of the pictures.