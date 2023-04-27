BREAKING: FG Makes U-Turn On Removal Of Petrol Subsidy, Gives Reason

President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has revoked the plan to remove subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol by June 2023.

Naija News understands that the federal government had severally announced the plan to end subsidy on fuel this year so as to increase its revenue.

However, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed on Thursday that the National Executive Council (NEC), which comprises State Governors deliberated on the issue extensively and came to the conclusion that it will not be wise to remove subsidy as soon as the new administration is trying to settle down to governance.

Ahmed made this known shortly after today’s NEC meeting chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

She also noted that the existing committee that has been discussing the fuel subsidy issue needed to be expanded to enable more input from concerned Nigerians.

She specifically said there needed to be more interface with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and more engagement with the petroleum marketers’ Association, among others.