Blessing CEO Reveals Relationship Status Days After Release From Prison

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has revealed she is single.

Naija News reports that Blessing made this known in a post via Instagram days after she regained freedom from prison.

Recall that the Lagos State Federal High Court had in March remanded Blessing CEO over her involvement in Lagos celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better called IVD, and his late wife, Bimbo Ogbonna’s case.

Prior to her imprisonment, Blessing CEO was rumoured to be in a relationship with IVD, and the duo also tattooed each other’s names on their body.

However, the relationship expert unfollowed IVD on Instagram after spending three weeks in prison for defending him in connection with the death of his wife, Bimbo Ogbonna.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday night, Blessing CEO said she is single and searching for a man that would replace her crazy ex.

She added that interested suitors should apply in person so she wouldn’t die because of love.

She wrote: “I am single, please apply in person make I replace the weyrey boo. Apply in person, make i no go kpia for love please.”

What I Did Everyday While In Prison

Meanwhile, Blessing CEO has disclosed that she spent most of her time in prison worshipping God.

The self-proclaimed relationship and mental health expert made this known on Thursday via her Instagram shortly after she was released from detention.

Blessing CEO acknowledged the love shown her while appreciating her fans and well-wishers for their support during her dark period.

The controversial character who promised to return with a long speech for her fans shared an audio of the song she kept worshipping God with while in prison.