Basheer Lado Meets Tinubu, Reveals Reason For Visit [Photos]

4 hours ago

Senator Basheer Lado Visits Tinubu [Photos]

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Kano Central Senator, Basheer Lado, has visited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) made this known in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Lado said he used the opportunity to felicitate with him & welcome him back to the country after a deserved rest following the rigorous campaign.

He wrote: “Earlier today, I visited the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his residence in Abuja, as preparations begin for the May 29th inauguration.

“I used the opportunity to felicitate with him & welcome him back to the country after a deserved rest following the rigorous campaign.”

Dangote, Lawan, Abiodun, Others Visit Tinubu (Photos)

The Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Wednesday, paid a visit to Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Dangote paid the former Governor of Lagos State a welcome-back visit after his return from a one-month vacation in Paris, France.

Also, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, visited Tinubu.


Present during Dangote’s visit to Tinubu was Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Secretary of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, among others.

