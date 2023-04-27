Anxiety As Supreme Court Hears Nnamdi Kanu’s Appeal Today

All eyes will be on the Supreme Court today as the apex court hears the appeal filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu had filed an appeal before the apex court over his continuous detention at the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija News learnt that the IPOB leader on the 3rd of November, 2022, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court.

This is coming after the Court of Appeal ruled to halt his release from the DSS custody.

Kalu appealed against the 28 October 2022 decision of the Court of Appeal which stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

IPOB’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a statement released on Thursday, said Kanu’s appeal will be heard on Thursday morning.

He expressed optimism that the grace of God would prevail in judgement over today’s outing at the Supreme Court.

The statement reads, “Please be informed, Ezigbo Umuchineke, that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will this morning, hear the Appeal over the continued illegal detention of our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are very firm in our belief that the Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama will take absolute control of today’s proceedings.

“We shall keep you all updated on the outcome of the legal fireworks that will ensue in the court today.

“Thank you all, Ezigbo Umu Chineke, and remain blessed”.