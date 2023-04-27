Angry Boyfriend Calls Out Iyanya For Lusting After His Girlfriend

An angry Nigerian man has called out popular singer, Iyanya, over a lustful gesture at his girlfriend days after Davido’s ‘Timeless’ concert in Lagos state.

Naija News reports that the singer took to Twitter the hunt for a certain lady who passed a certain vibe to him during his performance at the concert.

He wrote: “One fineeee girl been Dey eye me yesterday @davido Timeless Concert. I had to focus on the job, so this morning I come remember if you are that fine girl report yourself now under this tweet, you wanted to confused me ha”

Shortly afterward, Iyanya posted a photo of the curvy lady and expressed excitement that he finally found her.

However, a video of the girl alongside her boyfriend dancing at the concert surfaced online and a Twitter user berated Iyanya over the post.

He wrote: “Imagine her boyfriend comes online and sees this, God abeg o.”

Responding, Iyanya said the boy must prove ownership of the girl, “Make him show particulars say na him get am”

Reacting, the lady’s boyfriend called out the singer for making such lustful gestures saying he had thought it was a joke.

He urged Iyanya to delete the social media post adding the singer would not like his actions.

He wrote: “A friend of mine called my attention to seeing iyanya posting my girl’s picture on the internet. I thought it was a joke. Iyanya with all due respect can you take this down? You wont like my actions.”