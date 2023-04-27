Adamawa Govt Orders Investigation Of ‘Illegal’ Declaration Of Binani

The Adamawa State Government has ordered an investigations over the ‘illegal’ declaration of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Binani, during the April 15 supplementary polls in the state.

Naija News recalls that the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, had in the early hours of April 16, declared Binani the winner of the governorship poll.

But on April 19, the INEC Returning Officer for the election in the state, Muhammed Melee, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, the winner of the governorship election.

Fintiri, after being declared winner of the election, vowed to look into the case surrounding the declaration of his rival Binani.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor on Thursday, Humwashi Wonosikou, the state police command has been asked to start investigations on the matter.

The state government described Binani’s declaration as a breach of peace in the state.

According to the statement, the intention of the Adamawa State government is to prosecute all those behind the illegal declaration of Binani.

Wonosikou submitted that the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for the state has written the Commissioner of Police to immediately commence investigations for possible prosecution of all those found culpable in the saga that played out in the polls.

He added “The State Government in a letter to the State Police Command signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Afraimu Jingi wants the Police to prosecute for possible prosecution of all those found culpable in the saga and role played by each.

“The State Government has pledged its support to the state police command towards ensuring the logical conclusion of the investigation.

“The State Government is worried that Hudu’s action threatened the hard-earned peace that the present administration has built in the last four years.”